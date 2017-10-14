Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants 5-0 Fife Flyers

Giants forward Brandon Benedict tests Flyers keeper Jordan Marr in the Challenge Cup match

Belfast Giants are through to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals after a comfortable win over Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Jonathan Ferland netted twice with Brendan Connolly, Sebastian Sylvestre and Blair Riley also on target.

The victory lifted Adam Keefe's side to the top of Group B and ahead of the Flyers.

The two sides will meet again in Kirkcaldy at the start of next month to decide who finishes in first place.

The Giants dominated the first period and already had missed a number of opportunities before striking twice in the space of nine seconds.

Connolly led an odd-man rush up ice, waited for the defenceman to commit himself before slotting a wrist shot into the Flyers net.

Ferland on fire

The home crowd had hardly time to stop cheering the opening goal before Ferland ripped a one-timer past Flyers goalie Jordan Marr.

Ferland showed his skills much closer to the net to give the Giants a 3-0 advantage at the end of the first period, lifting the puck over the blocker of Marr.

Giants netminder Jackson Whistle recorded an 18-shot shutout against the Flyers

The Giants continued to pepper the Flyers goal but had to wait until just under three minutes remained in the game before Sylvestre struck.

There was still time for captain Riley to tuck in Belfast's fifth of the night and for John Kurtz to drop the gloves with Liam Heelis.

Despite the positive result the Giants lost two defencemen, Cole Jarrett and Kevin Raine, to suspected injuries during the game.

The Giants are back in action on Sunday with an Elite League trip to Nottingham Panthers.