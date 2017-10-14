Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 2-3 Guildford Flames

Matt Pope scored 33 goals in 46 games for Tohoku Free Blades last season

Jesse Craige's overtime goal earned Guildford Flames a dramatic win in a tense ice hockey Challenge Cup encounter at Cardiff Devils.

Andrew Hotham opened the scoring for the hosts at the start of the second period and Ian Watters replied.

The visitors took the lead for the first time when Carl Ackered struck only for Matt Pope to level late on.

With the scores tied 2-2, Craige settled the game 27 seconds into overtime at Ice Arena Wales.

Devils return to Elite League action at Coventry Blaze on Sunday (17:15 BST).