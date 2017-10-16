Dundee Stars coach Omar Pacha takes positives from weekend

Canadian Omar Pacha joined the Dundee Stars as head coach and general manager in the summer.

Dundee Stars coach Omar Pacha is taking the positives from his side's displays at the weekend - despite taking just a point from two games.

Saturday's shootout loss at Manchester Storm was followed by a 5-2 defeat at home to Sheffield Steelers.

Elsewhere, Braehead Clan and Fife Flyers each secured one win from two as Edinburgh Capitals slipped to two defeats.

Missing players through injury, Pacha insists this is a "frustrating time."

"When you lose players to injury, it's a storm you have to weather for sure," he added.

"I'm hopeful of getting a couple of guys back for next weekend, but it's been a frustrating time for everyone.

"There were positives I felt we could take, but to be competitive, we need to make some alterations in the team.

"It's not easy right now, but we'll put the best line-up together from Saturday. We picked up a point and saw some improvements so we'll move forward from there."

Stars' Tyler Brickler runs into two Sheffield players in Sunday's 5-2 home loss to the Steelers.

Their weekend didn't start well as a 3-0 lead over Manchester Storm evaporated, turning into a penalty shots 4-3 loss to Ryan Finnerty's men.

In a perfect opening period Stars surged into a three-goal lead as Adam Harding, Taylor Dickin - both against their old team - and Marc-Olivier Mimar all found the net.

Storm hit back through Scott Pitt and Luke Moffatt before a late marker from Mike Hammond tied the game.

They could not be separated in overtime so penalty shots were needed, with Ciaran Long sealing an impressive comeback win for the home side.

The Stars made their way home to face Sheffield Steelers and their fortunes didn't improve as they ended up on the wrong end of a 5-2 loss.

Flyers through to quarter-finals despite defeat to Giants

Fife Flyers' weekend started badly when they were beaten 5-0 by Belfast Giants in their Challenge Cup match.

The Kirkcaldy's side's quarter final place was secured before this game, but it wouldn't have hidden the disappointment in being shut-out by the Giants, who qualified themselves.

Flyers had another barn-storming contest with Braehead Clan to look ahead to on Sunday on home ice and they reacted to Saturday's defeat in the best possible way.

It was another one-sided scoreline as Flyers romped to a 5-1 victory.

'Must win' for Tripp

For Clan, it was another sobering night as their run of form now sits at one victory in their last six, but it started well for them.

They began their weekend with a 5-3 victory over Edinburgh Capitals to end a four-game winless run, but it was nervier that it should have been.

First period goals from Ville Hämäläinen and Brendan Brooks put them ahead, but Dylan Anderson pulled one back for the Caps early in the second.

Braehead extended their lead with further markers from Jacob Doty and Christoffer Bjorklund and it looked comfortable for John Tripp's side.

Penalty trouble gave Edinburgh the advantage and they closed the gap from three to one with power-play goals from Marek Tvrdon and Sergei Banashkov.

Clan held firm and a second goal - an empty netter - from Brooks secured two points from a game Tripp said was a "must win".

League leaders see off The Caps

Capitals returned home on Sunday to face Manchester Storm, but found the league leaders in good form as they went back down south with a 3-1 win, denying the Caps any points.

Dane Byers' opener was cancelled out by Dylan Anderson for Edinburgh, but Storm moved further ahead through Luke Moffatt, with Shane Bakker making sure late on.

Weekend results:

Saturday

Braehead Clan 5 Edinburgh Capitals 3 (Elite League)

Manchester Storm 4 Dundee Stars 3 PS (Elite League)

Belfast Giants 5 Fife Flyers 0 (Challenge Cup Group B)

Sunday

Dundee Stars 2 Sheffield Steelers 5 (Elite League)

Edinburgh Capitals 1 Manchester Storm 3 (Elite League)

Fife Flyers 5 Braehead Clan 1 (Elite League)