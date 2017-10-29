Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 7-2 Coventry Blaze

From the section

Cardiff Devils powered to a 7-2 Challenge Cup win over Coventry Blaze at Ice Arena Wales.

Brett Robinson put the visitors into an early lead and after Joey Martin and Paul Crowder hit back for the hosts, David Clements levelled for Blaze.

Andrew Hotham, Gleason Fournier, Jake Morissette, Martin and Layne Ulmer scored without reply to ensure a comfortable home win.

Devils are at Fife Flyers in the Elite League on Sunday.

Blaze host Nottingham Panthers, also on Sunday, as they also return to league action.