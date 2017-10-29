Elite League: Edinburgh Capitals 3-4 Belfast Giants

Steve Saviano made it 2-0 for the Belfast Giants against Edinburgh Capitals

Belfast Giants clinched victory over the Edinburgh Capitals on Sunday to complete a weekend double in Scotland.

Ryan Martinelli and Steve Saviano struck early for the Giants but Edinburgh hit back with goals from Alexander Islamov and Harry Ferguson.

Matt Bissonnette edged Belfast back in front and Igor Valeyev equalised before Jim Vandermeer won it for the Giants with six minutes left.

Belfast defeated Braehead Clan by the same scoreline on Saturday night.

The Giants fought back from 3-0 down to beat the Clan in overtime.

Belfast came flying out of the blocks 24 hours later as two early goals helped the Giants to a fourth straight Elite League win.

Blistering start

First it was Martinelli after 40 seconds when he finished off Colin Shields' rebound, and then Saviano netted with 82 seconds on the clock with a fine unassisted strike.

However, the Capitals refused to lie down and responded well in front of a big crowd in Murrayfield.

Islamov brought the home side to within one goal at 10:13, assisted by Tyler Plus and Callum Boyd, and Ferguson's unassisted goal tied the game at 13:34.

Bissonnette regained the lead on the powerplay at 33:34 with his first goal for the Giants as he tipped Shields' shot past Jordan Mclaughlin in the Capitals net, assisted by Marek Tvrdon and Islamov

Valeyev grabbed a deserved equalising goal for the hosts at 51:45, with his low shot creeping into the Belfast net.

The Giants regrouped and, on the powerplay, scored the decisive goal.

Saviano found Vandermeer on the blueline and he ripped a slapshot into the Capitals net at 53:15.