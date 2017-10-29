Ice Hockey Super League: Fife Flyers 3-5 Cardiff Devils

Joey Martin of the Cardiff Devils
Joey Martin was among Devils' scorers in Kirkcaldy

Cardiff Devils made it two wins out of two this weekend as they came from behind to beat Fife Flyers.

Following their Cup win over Coventry on Saturday, Devils claimed two Elite League points on the road in Scotland.

It was 3-3 after two periods with Gleason Fournier, Joey Martin and Paul Crowder cancelling Carlo Finucci, Chase Schaber and Danick Gauthier goals.

Layne Ulmer edged the Welsh team ahead in the final period befor Crowder's second sealed the points.

