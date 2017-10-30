BBC Sport - The Belfast Giants come from 3-0 down to beat Braehead in overtime

Giants beat Braehead in overtime

Despite conceding three first-period goals, the Belfast Giants beat Braehead Clan 4-3 in overtime in their Elite League clash.

The home side raced ahead with goals from Ville Hamalainen, Brendan Brooks and Matt Haywood before the Giants started their fight back.

Mark Garside pulled one back before Colin Shields and John Kurtz struck to force the match into overtime, with Jonathan Ferland scoring the winner.

Top videos

Video

Giants beat Braehead in overtime

Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

Is this the most bizarre way to concede a penalty?

Video

Is Para-sport classification fit for purpose?

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

It's sink or swim for young players - Jenas

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Possibilities of 2018 are great - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories