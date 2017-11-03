Elite League: Dundee Stars 2-5 Belfast Giants

Colin Shields scored two goals and had an assist in Belfast Giants win over Dundee Stars

Colin Shields scored twice as the in-form Belfast Giants secured a fifth successive Elite League victory with a big win on the road against Dundee.

Sebastien Sylvestre and Brendan Connolly made it 2-0 to the visitors after the first period.

Steve Saviano put the Giants three goals ahead before Riley Stadel responded for the home side.

Shields' first left it 4-1 at the end of the second period and added a second after Brian Hart's goal for Dundee.

The Giants remain in Scotland as they attempt to make it six Elite League wins in a row against Fife Flyers on Saturday.