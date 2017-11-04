Elite League: Fife Flyers 2-4 Belfast Giants

Colin Shields scored the Giants' third goal in the win over Fife Flyers

The Belfast Giants made it six Elite League wins in a row by beating Fife Flyers 4-2 on the road on Saturday.

Goals from John Kurtz and Darcy Murphy helped the Giants lead 2-0 after the first period, then Colin Shields netted to leave it 3-1 after the second.

Cole Jarrett scored the Giants' fourth, with Gauthier Danick and Ian Young finding the net for the Flyers.

The victory made it a weekend double for the Giants in Scotland as they had beaten Dundee Stars 5-2 on Friday.

Saturday night's victory over the Flyers also secured first place for the Giants in Challenge Cup Group B.

Kurtz opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Murphy hit the back of the net two minutes later, Jim Vandermeer collecting an assist on each goal.

The Giants' advantage was extended further five minutes into the second period when Shields beat Flyers netminder Andy Iles, Vandermeer again adding an assist on the play.

The home side hit back late in the period through Gauthier, and when Young scored seven minutes into the final frame a tense finale ensued, Jarrett eventually settling the tie when he fired the puck into an empty net 33 seconds from the end.