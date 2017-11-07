Champions Hockey League: Nottingham Panthers out after home defeat by ZSC Lions

Nottingham Panthers are the oldest ice hockey club in England, having been formed in 1946

Nottingham Panthers bowed out of the Champions Hockey League following a 3-0 home defeat by ZSC Lions in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Panthers, the lowest seed in the 32-team competition, defied the odds to reach the knockout stages but lost 6-1 on aggregate to their Swiss opponents.

Fredrik Pettersson opened the scoring for the visitors in the second period.

Roman Wick and Pettersson scored third-period goals to set up a quarter-final with Czech side Tygri Liberec.

Nottingham's chances were at a premium but they went closest through Brett Perlini, Evan Mosey and Alex Mokshantev.

The Panthers qualified for the CHL by becoming the first UK side to win a European competition in last season's second-tier Continental Cup.

Their fairytale journey this year saw them win four of their six matches to top Group F, including a victory over fourth seeds Bern.

Panthers assistant coach Rick Strachan said: "This team has every reason to be so proud of what it has achieved.

"It has been a fantastic journey and we have competed with the best teams in Europe."

A capacity crowd of over 6,000 were at the Nottingham Arena in what was the first sell-out in this season's Champions League anywhere in Europe.

"The CHL journey has done so much for the Panthers, the Elite League and UK ice hockey," added Panthers general manager Gary Moran.

"People across Europe are now taking notice of the Panthers and the league, so what has been achieved has been outstanding.

"It has been a very proud few weeks for this club and everyone has played their part."