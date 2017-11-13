Scottish ice hockey: John Tripp hails Braehead Clan after win v Guildford

Tyler Scofield scored twice in Braehead Clan's victory

Braehead Clan head coach John Tripp insists his team won't get too ahead of themselves after Sunday's 3-2 win over Guildford Flames.

The Glasgow side came from 2-0 down to claim the two points, hot on the heels of Saturday's 5-1 loss at Nottingham Panthers, which saw them bow out of the Challenge Cup.

But Tripp insists the performances are improving as his team picked up their sixth league win from 15 games so far.

"It was a great character win for us and we played with a lot of emotion and energy," Tripp said post-match. "It's not just the fans that enjoy it, it's the players too and they get a feel for it.

"It's part of the identity that I've been hoping for since the start of the season and it was especially good after Saturday's loss in Nottingham.

"We're not going to get too far ahead of ourselves. This was a little step forward and people might not know this, but the first period in Nottingham is probably our best of the year.

"We're starting to string more and more consistent performances and while there are still gaps, we haven't had that before."

Clan's turnaround could be the foundation they need, but the win over Guildford was certainly the pick-me-up required after they failed to progress in the cup.

It is the first time in the club's history they have not emerged from the group and Saturday's defeat confirmed Panthers' progression.

Dan Spang's opener for Nottingham was cancelled out by Ryan Potulny, but the home side kicked on to victory with four goals without reply.

Alexander Mokshantsev, Robert Farmer, Mark Derlago and Evan Mosey all found the target to end Clan's interest as their campaign came to an end.

Sunday's home game, with Guildford making the trip to Glasgow for the first time, saw something that's been missing this season by Tripp's side - character.

Calle Ackered and Jesse Craige had the visitors two up before Tyler Scofield scored a superb solo goal to claw them back into it.

Jacob Doty added a quick equaliser followed by Scofield wrapping up the points with a late tap-in to give the home fans some much-needed cheer.

Evan Bloodoff scored Fife Flyers' winner at Coventry Blaze on Sunday

Another team giving their fans some joy is Fife Flyers, with four points from a weekend that saw them beat Dundee Stars at home then Coventry Blaze away.

Saturday's game in Kirkcaldy saw Todd Dutiaume's men win 5-1 against the Stars, with Chase Schaber, Peter LeBlanc and Carlo Finucci putting Flyers three up without reply.

Marc-Olivier Mimar got on the sheet for Dundee, but Evan Bloodoff and Josh Scoon killed the visitors with goals in the third period.

It was off to Coventry on Sunday and a 4-3 win, which began with Blaze's Ben Lake and Liam Heelis trading goals in the first period.

There was more to and fro-ing as Ryan Dingle restored Coventry's lead, with Shayne Stockton levelling, and Lake and Schaber scoring to make it 3-3.

Bloodoff applied the killer blow in the third, but Blaze could offer no reply as the Scots went home with full points.

Dundee got over Saturday's loss in Fife with news that other Challenge Cup results meant they too had qualified for the quarter-finals.

Then they posted an impressive shut-out win over Belfast Giants on Sunday, beating them 2-0 to get back to winning ways after two straight losses.

Johan Andersson and Brian Hart were the men on target to end Belfast's weekend with a point and without goals, after they lost 3-0 at home to Cardiff Devils on Saturday.

Edinburgh Capitals' run of losses was extended to 12 with two more heavy losses on the back of another player departure.

Alexander Islamov left the club on Friday, leaving another gap in the team, who went to Guildford Flames on Saturday and were thrashed 7-0.

Calle Ackered, Ian Watters, Mikael Lidhammar, two from Brett Ferguson and one each from John Dunbar and Ben Davies made it another miserable outing for the Caps.

They then went to Cardiff on Sunday and while they got on the scoresheet, it didn't stop the rot as Dmitri Khristich's side went down 7-2.

Layne Ulmer and Justin Faryna put Devils two up, before Marek Tvrdon pulled one back for the visitors.

Cardiff kicked on as Faryna, Patrick Asselin, Jake Morrissette, Joey Martin and Josh Batch secured victory, despite a late marker from Tvrdon to end another wretched weekend.

RESULTS (all league games unless stated)

SATURDAY:

Fife Flyers 5-1 Dundee Stars

Guildford Flames 7-0 Edinburgh Capitals

Nottingham Panthers 5-1 Braehead Clan (Challenge Cup)

SUNDAY:

Braehead Clan 3-2 Guildford Flames

Cardiff Devils 7-2 Edinburgh Capitals

Coventry Blaze 3-4 Fife Flyers

Dundee Stars 2-0 Belfast Giants