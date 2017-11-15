Cardiff Devils: Forward Craig Moore faces lengthy lay-off

Moore played two seasons in the Western States Hockey League for the Ogden Mustangs

Cardiff Devils will be without forward Craig Moore for a "lengthy" period after he was injured in the 3-0 win in Belfast on 11 November.

Scotsman Moore, who joined the Devils in May 2017, could require surgery on the leg injury.

"Craig has been great for us this season and this is a big blow for us," said player-coach Andrew Lord.

"He has been such a sparkplug for this team . . . we feel awful for Craig, especially in his first year with us."