Tyson Strachan joined the Devils in October 2017 after playing for NHL clubs including Buffalo Sabres

Cardiff Devils' six-match winning streak ended in Scotland as the side suffered a 3-1 Elite League defeat in Dundee.

Tyson Strachan scored his first goal for the Devils but it was to prove in vain.

Riley Stadel, Johan Andersson and Gabriel Lévesque scored for Dundee.

The Devils face Fife Flyers at the Ice Arena Wales on Saturday, 18 November before travelling to face Nottingham Panthers the following day.