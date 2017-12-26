Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-3 Coventry Blaze (Devils win 3-2 pens)

Cardiff Devils edged a thrilling penalty shoot-out against Coventry Blaze to stay top of the Elite League.

Marc-Olivier Vallerand took three of Blaze's eight shoot-out attempts and saw them all saved by Ben Bowns.

After Jake Morissette and Matthew Myers struck for Devils in the first period, Brett Robinson and Ben Lake hit back for the visitors.

Joey Martin put Devils ahead again, before Ryan Dingle's strike sent the game into a scoreless overtime period.