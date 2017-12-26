Elite League: Braehead Clan 3-2 Belfast Giants

Belfast Giants suffered their first defeat in seven games in the Boxing Day encounter

Belfast Giants' Elite League title hopes suffered a blow as they were beaten 3-2 by Braehead Clan in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

The Giants fought back from 2-0 as John Kurtz netted in the second period before Jonathan Ferland levelled six minutes into the final period.

However, Cameron Burt hit Clan's winner with just under eight minutes left.

The Giants are now four points behind Cardiff Devils after the leaders earned a 4-3 shootout win over Coventry Blaze.

Cardiff also have a game in hand on Belfast.

After 10 straight away games since late November, the Giants will be back at home against Edinburgh on Friday.

The Giants will then host Braehead 24 hours later at the SSE Arena.

Tyler Shattock and Tyler Scofield hit Braehead's opening goals in the Boxing Day game, with the second goal a particular blow for the Giants as it came with only one second remaining in the first period.

Belfast were without injured trio Stephen Murphy, Dustin Johner and Mark Garside as they suffered a first defeat in seven games.