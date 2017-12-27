Elite League: Coventry Blaze 2-3 Cardiff Devils

Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions as they won at Coventry Blaze on Wednesday.

Devils had edged Blaze on a penalty shoot-out in Cardiff on Tuesday and in the return trailed to Danick Paquette's second-period strike.

Gleason Fournier equalised but Danick Paquette restored Blaze's lead.

In a frantic ending Patrick Asselin again brought Devils level before Andrew Hotham's winner on 13:24.

Devils return home now to face MK Lightning in the league on Saturday, 30 December.

