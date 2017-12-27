Elite League: Coventry Blaze 2-3 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions as they won at Coventry Blaze on Wednesday.

Devils had edged Blaze on a penalty shoot-out in Cardiff on Tuesday and in the return trailed to Danick Paquette's second-period strike.

Gleason Fournier equalised but Danick Paquette restored Blaze's lead.

In a frantic ending Patrick Asselin again brought Devils level before Andrew Hotham's winner on 13:24.

Devils return home now to face MK Lightning in the league on Saturday, 30 December.