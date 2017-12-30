Ice hockey: Cardiff Devils 6-3 Milton Keynes Lightning

From the section

Of Sean Bentivoglio's 20 goals for the Devils in 2016-17, four were on the powerplay and five were game winners

Cardiff Devils stayed top of ice hockey's Elite League with their 12th successive win, seeing off Milton Keynes Lightning.

Matthew Myers, Justin Faryna, Sean Bentivoglio and Layne Ulmer - on the powerplay - struck before Denny Kearney and Guillaume Doucet hit back.

Andrew Hotham then scored twice before Tommy Mele's late consolation.

Lightning have the chance to avenge defeat on New Year's Day when they host Devils.