Ice hockey Elite League: Guildford Flames 3-2 Cardiff Devils

Joey Martin in action for Cardiff Devils

John Dunbar scored in overtime for Guildford Flames to end Cardiff Devils' 13-match winning streak in to stay fourth in ice hockey's Elite League.

Joey Martin scored first for the visitors with Ben Davies replying before Ian Watters put the hosts ahead.

Martin levelled for Devils, taking the game into the overtime in which Dunbar settled the outcome.

Devils remain top of the table and host Nottingham Panthers on Sunday while Flames go to Manchester Storm.