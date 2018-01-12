BBC Sport - Belfast Giants target a run of wins beginning with a double header against Nottingham.

Giants coach Keefe targets winning run

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe is urging his players to go on a winning streak if they want to catch Cardiff Devils at the top of the Elite League standings.

The Giants, who host Nottingham Panthers in back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday, have won five and lost two of their last seven league games and trail Cardiff by seven points.

"If we want to catch Cardiff Devils we've got to get on a run. That doesn't mean win three and then lose one that means we get on a serious run here and don't look back."

Top videos

Video

Giants coach Keefe targets winning run

Video

NBA legends star in Great British Dunk-Off

Audio

England coach Bayliss should go now - Maxwell

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Is this England’s new hip hop prop?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea

Video

Watch Tommy Lawrence's chance encounter with BBC reporter

  • From the section News
Video

Djokovic 'very happy' with comeback

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Froome case is a 'blow' for British Cycling

  • From the section Cycling

Top Stories