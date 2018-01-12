Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe is urging his players to go on a winning streak if they want to catch Cardiff Devils at the top of the Elite League standings.

The Giants, who host Nottingham Panthers in back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday, have won five and lost two of their last seven league games and trail Cardiff by seven points.

"If we want to catch Cardiff Devils we've got to get on a run. That doesn't mean win three and then lose one that means we get on a serious run here and don't look back."