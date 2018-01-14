BBC Sport - Belfast Giants hit two late goals to earn second win of weekend over Panthers
Last-minute goals from Sebastien Sylvestre and John Kurtz earn Belfast Giants a thrilling second Elite League win in 24 hours over Nottingham.
With the Giants having beaten the Panthers 5-2 on Friday night, they are now only three points behind leaders Cardiff Devils.
Kurtz opened the scoring before his empty-net goal with Spiro Goulakos and Blair Riley also on target for Belfast.