Elite League: Cardiff Devils 8-3 Guildford Flames

Joey Martin's two goals and two assists for Cardiff Devils took him past 300 points in EIHL competitions

Cardiff Devils followed up their midweek Challenge Cup win over Guildford Flames by beating the visitors in the Elite League on Sunday.

Leaders Devils led 4-0 in the first period with Matt Pope, Joey Martin, Sean Bentivoglio and Matt Myers goals.

Ian Watters and Kruise Reddick struck for Flames, but Tyson Strachan and Pope replied for the home side.

Martin and Gleason Fournier added extra gloss for Devils, with Kevin Phillips grabbing a Flames consolation.

Devils' next game is a trip to face Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, 20 January, followed by Fife Flyers back in Ice Arena Wales the following night.