Scottish ice hockey: Dundee Stars beat Fife Flyers & Braehead Clan

Dundee Stars made it six wins from seven with Sunday's 4-1 win over Braehead Clan

Dundee Stars coach Omar Pacha refuses to get carried away despite his team winning both games this weekend as they push for a play-off spot.

The Tayside outfit picked up maximum points after beating two of their Gardiner Conference rivals, Fife Flyers and Braehead Clan.

And Pacha admits it has been "my most enjoyable period so far" since arriving last summer, after enduring ongoing injury issues that have kept them at the bottom end of the table.

"We're now playing the way that I thought this group can play with the adjustments to the line-up," he said.

"Obviously it's a good feeling just now, but hopefully we can keep pushing and keep peaking as well as creeping towards the Conference.

"There's still a lot of hockey to be played and we can't get too high with the highs. We're creeping towards that spot and Sunday's game was a four-point game with Braehead.

"It was good to get closer to them and to pick up four points against two Conference rivals. All in all, it's great to have the points so we have to stay on an even keel."

The Stars have now won six of their last seven games and move up to 10th in the Elite League table, ahead of Milton Keynes Lightning.

On Saturday they travelled to Kirkcaldy to face Fife Flyers, who had beaten them 5-1 on their two previous visits.

But Dundee turned an 5-2 deficit early in the third period into a 7-6 victory after penalty shots, with a four-goal third period storming them back into the game.

Flyers were two up early through Charlie Mosey and Jim Jorgensen before Jimmy Jensen replied for Stars, but Carlo Finucci and Russ Moyer put the home side 4-1 up.

Brian Hart notched another for Dundee but they looked down and out when Liam Heelis added Fife's fifth.

However, Stars came charging back with Lukas Lundwald Neilsen, Jordan Cownie - twice - and one from Marc-Olivier Mimar putting them in front before Danick Gauthier levelled.

Malcolm Gould's penalty shot made the difference as the Stars stunned the Fife faithful to clinch both points.

That momentum continued into Sunday with a 4-1 win over Braehead Clan.

Neilsen and Hart had them two up before Bari McKenzie hit back for the Clan. However Dundee kicked on as Emerson Hrynyk and Neilsen's late empty-net finish ensured the win.

For Braehead, it was a disappointing end to the weekend after beating Edinburgh Capitals 4-3 on Saturday

Fife Flyers defenceman Jim Jorgensen battles with an opponent in Sunday's loss at Cardiff Devils

Michal Gutwald's opening goal for the Clan was cancelled out by Denis Trakhanov before Adam Brace and Mike Cazzola traded goals.

The Caps went ahead through Pavel Vorobyev before John Tripp's side turned the game in their favour through Ryan Potulny and Brace, with his second.

After snapping a 15-game losing run last week, Edinburgh were back in familiar territory and following Saturday's game in Glasgow, it was back home on Sunday to face Sheffield Steelers.

The Steelers, returning to domestic fare after playing in European competition last week, hit them for seven at Murrayfield.

Pavel Vorobyev put the Caps ahead, but Sheffield turned it on as Cole Shudra hit a hat-trick, with two from Matt Marquardt and singles from Mathieu Roy and Eric Neilly.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Fife Flyers headed to Cardiff aiming to recover from their disappointing home loss to Dundee, but the Elite League champions were in no mood to show sympathy as they went two up through Patrick Asselin and Gleason Fournier.

Chase Schaber pulled one back for Fife, but the Devils confirmed the points as Joey Martin and Paul Crowder added to their tally, their 4-1 defeat seeing the Flyers slip to fourth in the table.

WEEKEND RESULTS (all league games unless stated)

Saturday

Braehead Clan 4-3 Edinburgh Capitals

Fife Flyers 6-7 Dundee Stars 7 (PS)

Sunday

Cardiff Devils 4-1 Fife Flyers

Dundee Stars 4-1 Braehead Clan

Edinburgh Capitals 1-7 Sheffield Steelers