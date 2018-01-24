BBC Sport - Cardiff Devils talk titles, living in Wales & cooking proper pasta
Dinner with the Devils
- From the section Ice hockey
In the three years since Todd Kelman took over as managing director of the Cardiff Devils they have won two Erhardt Conference titles, two Challenge Cups and a League Championship and they currently lead the Elite League.
Here Devils players Joey Haddad, Joey Martin and Matt Pope talk about the key to their success on the rink and their camaraderie off it with BBC Sport Wales' Lauren Jenkins.