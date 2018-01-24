Elite League: Braehead Clan 0-1 Cardiff Devils

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff Devils talk titles, living in Wales & cooking proper pasta

A goal from Matt Pope in the third period secured another win for Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils.

The Welsh side extended their advantage over Belfast Giants at the top of the table with the victory but it was hard-earned against a resolute Braehead.

The score was level after 50 minutes before Pope struck after build-up play from Joey Martin and Layne Ulmer.

Braehead visit Manchester Storm and Devils entertain Coventry Blaze next on Saturday, 27 January at 19:00GMT.

The contest saw Devils' Ben Bowns pick up his fifth shutout of the season.