Giants must maintain momentum - Keefe
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe wants his title-chasing team to build on their good form when go up against Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on the road this weekend.
The Giants, who are just a point behind leaders Cardiff Devils, take on the Panthers on Saturday before facing Sheffield a day later.
Belfast kept up the pressure on the Devils with three Elite League victories last weekend.