Elite League: Cardiff Devils 2-1 Coventry Blaze

Matt Pope gave Cardiff Devils the lead at Coventry Blaze

Patrick Asselin's late goal gave Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils a hard-fought win at Coventry Blaze.

Matt Pope's power-play goal gave the home side a first-period lead.

Despite being short-handed with Dan Paquette penalised for roughing, Blaze equalised in the second period through Luke Ferrara.

But with less than two minutes remaining, Layne Ulmer and Sean Bentivoglio combined to allow Asselin to win it for Devils.

The two sides meet again on Sunday in Coventry (17:15 GMT).