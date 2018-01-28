Elite League: Coventry Blaze 2-3 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Two goals from Jake Morissette gave Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils another hard fought victory over Coventry Blaze.

The Devils won by a single strike against Coventry for the second time in 24-hours thanks to Morissette's third period strike.

His opener and a goal for Patrick Asselin put Devils 2-0 ahead.

However, Blaze hit back to level the scores through Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Ryan Dingle before the late winner.

It was a good weekend for Devils after Belfast Giants' 8-0 loss to Sheffield Steelers severely dented their title aspirations.