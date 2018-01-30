Adam Keefe: Belfast Giants boss is named Great Britain assistant coach

Adam Keefe is in his first season as Belfast Giants coach

Belfast Giants boss Adam Keefe has been named as the new Great Britain assistant coach.

Keefe, 33, replaces Tommy Watkins who has stepped down as Pete Russell's assistant for family reasons.

Keefe's Belfast side are second in the Elite League and he has led the Giants to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

"This year's World Championship in Hungary is an exciting challenge and I will do my absolute best to support the coaching staff," said Keefe, 33.

Russell's British side achieved promotion in last year's World Championship tournament in Belfast.

"Pete Russell is an experienced coach who has done a fantastic job with GB and I thoroughly enjoyed watching the team win gold in Belfast last year," added Keefe.

Russell said that Keefe has already proved himself to be a "great coach" in his first season in the Belfast job.

"He is full of passion and is committed to hockey in the UK. We have found a good connection with each other and that's vital," added the Great Britain coach.