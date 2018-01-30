BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Giants aim to bounce back in semi-final against Panthers
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe is hoping for a positive response in the Challenge Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Panthers after two weekend defeats.
The Giants were beaten 4-2 by the Panthers on Saturday before a 8-0 hammering at the hands of Sheffield Steelers a day later.
The defeats have hit hopes of winning the Elite League title with the Giants now seven points behind leaders Cardiff Devils.