Giants aim to bounce back in semi-final

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe is hoping for a positive response in the Challenge Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Panthers after two weekend defeats.

The Giants were beaten 4-2 by the Panthers on Saturday before a 8-0 hammering at the hands of Sheffield Steelers a day later.

The defeats have hit hopes of winning the Elite League title with the Giants now seven points behind leaders Cardiff Devils.

