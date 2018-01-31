Milton Keynes' Matt Nickerson banned for 20 games for punching fan and abusing an official

Nickerson was handed two match penalties for abuse of the officials and engaging with a spectator

Milton Keynes Lightning's Matt Nickerson has been banned for 20 games for abusing an official and punching a fan during a match on Sunday.

The incident occurred after the end of the game against Guildford Flames.

The American defenceman, 33, left the players' bench to "engage an opponent" - abusing an official in the process - and was handed a six-game suspension.

Nickerson then had an altercation with a fan, and was given a further 14-game ban.

Milton Keynes' game against Guildford, which saw Flames run out 3-2 winners, was already over when the incident occurred in front of the net.

In a statement, the Department of Player Safety (DOPS) said: "Nickerson left the players bench for the purpose of engaging in a physical altercation with an opposing player.

"He physically broke free of the linesman to try to engage an opposing player on multiple occasions.

"While stepping off the ice, Nickerson then delivered a forceful backhand punch directly to the head of an unsuspecting fan."