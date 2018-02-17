Ice Hockey Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 7-2 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Nottingham Panthers proved too strong for Elite League leaders and title holders Cardiff Devils.

But with Belfast Giants dropping to third after their 4-2 home defeat by Devils' next opponents Edinburgh Capitals, there was relief for the visitors at Nottingham.

Manchester Storm went second as they won 4-1 at Milton Keynes Lightning.

Devils can bounce back when they host Capitals on Sunday while Panthers host Braehead Clan.

Robert Lachowicz struck twice for Panthers before Matt Myers hit back.

Brett Perlini, Zack Phillips and Luke Pither underlined Panthers' second period dominance with their unanswered goals.

Mark Richardson gave Devils hope before Alexander Mokshantsev hit the net and Phillips added his second.