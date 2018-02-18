Elite League: Belfast Giants 4-5 Milton Keynes Lightning

Lightning's Jindrich Pacl and Jonathan Ferland take a tumble during Sunday's league encounter

Belfast Giants went down 5-4 to Milton Keynes Lightning as a second home defeat in two days saw their slim Elite League title hopes fade.

The hosts hoped to bounce back from Saturday's 4-2 loss to Edinburgh but they trailed 2-0 after five minutes.

Belfast hit back with goals from Brendan Connolly, Darcy Murphy and David Rutherford to go in front.

Spiro Goulakos restored the lead after Lightning levelled but the visitors won with two third-period strikes.

Guillaume Doucet equalised to make it 4-4 before Francis Verreault-Paul fired in the winner with just 38 seconds left.

Christian Isackson and Lewis Hook struck to give Lightning the perfect start while their other goal came from Christian Isackson.

Belfast went into the game in third place and nine points behind leaders Cardiff Devils.