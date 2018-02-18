Elite League ice hockey: Edinburgh Capitals 2-10 Cardiff Devils

Joey Haddad scored a hat-trick at Edinburgh for Cardiff Devils

Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils bounced back from a 7-2 loss at Nottingham Panthers with a crushing win at Edinburgh Capitals.

The visitors scored five goals without reply in the opening period through Andrew Hotham, Joey Haddad, Drew Paris' brace and Matt Myers.

Dylan Anderson hit back before Jake Morissette and Haddad scored.

Anderson got a second but Paris and Haddad went on to complete hat-tricks before Patrick Asselin added the 10th.

Devils continue their efforts to retain the title at Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday, 21 February while Edinburgh must wait to host Panthers on Sunday, 25 February to seek redemption.