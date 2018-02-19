Belfast Giants' fading Elite League title hopes suffer mortal blows as they are beaten at home on successive nights by Edinburgh Capitals and Milton Keynes Lightning.

Two Igor Valeyev goals helped league strugglers Capitals win 4-2 on Saturday night while the Giants led twice before going down 5-4 to Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Giants, who have 10 games remaining, now trail Cardiff by 11 points while the Devils also have a game in hand on Belfast.