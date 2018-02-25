Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Belfast Giants

Justin Faryna (left) and Spiro Goulakos (right) both scored in Sunday's game in Cardiff

Belfast Giants' struggles as the Elite League campaign nears its conclusion continued as they were hammered 6-2 by leaders and defending champions Cardiff Devils on Sunday night.

Matt Towe cancelled out Sean Bentivoglio's opening goal for Cardiff but the Devils quickly moved 4-1 up.

Spiro Goulakos replied but final-period goals from Joey Haddad and Matt Pope completed the home team's victory.

The Giants will face Cardiff away again in the Challenge Cup final next Sunday.

Bentivoglio put Cardiff ahead after only 28 seconds in Sunday's game with Towe levelling within two minutes.

However quickfire goals from Justin Faryna and Bentivoglio put Cardiff 3-1 up early in the second period before Patrick Asselin increased their advantage in the 32nd minute.

Goulakos gave the Giants a glimmer of hope as he replied on 35:56 but Haddad restored Cardiff's three-goal lead midway through the final period before Pope's late empty-netter.

Any slim hopes that the Giants had of catching Cardiff in the title race were ended by last weekend's defeats by Edinburgh and Milton Keynes although Adam Keefe's side did regrouped to defeat Manchester 2-1 on Saturday night.