Braehead Clan's Tripp rues absences as win over Sheffield Steelers shows potential

Braehead Clan are sitting in eighth place in the Elite League

Braehead Clan coach John Tripp reckons having a full complement of players all season would not have left them struggling for a play-off place.

The Glasgow side took the points in a 5-2 win over Sheffield Steelers as they held on to eighth place in their only game of the weekend.

But what made the result more significant was the fact that all of the club's imports were available for selection after ongoing injury issues throughout the campaign.

"The players should be pleased at the performance," Tripp said. "We were two or three weeks overdue of playing like that, so it shows, if we all buy in, we can play like a team.

"For the first time, I was able to call upon my full complement of imports and I believe competition is good. It's what drives players and wants to make them play better.

"Overall, it was nice to see and, if we had that and the consistency, we wouldn't be in this position in the first place.

"We hunted really well and our puck pursuit was excellent. We stayed disciplined, which was especially good for this team and was nice to see."

Saturday's result was the perfect tonic for the Clan after four straight losses.

John Tripp praised Braehead Clan's discipline against Shefield Steelers

It took Braehead 28 minutes to find their way to goal on Saturday as Landon Oslanski and Brendan Brooks put them two up before Miika Franssila hit one back in reply for Sheffield.

Craig Cescon fired Clan's third, that was clawed back by Eric Neiley early in the third, but two late markers from Craig Peacock and Adam Brace confirmed a big win for Braehead.

Fife Flyers returned to action after their midweek game with Edinburgh Capitals became a casualty of the winter weather.

However, another Storm, in the form of Manchester, blew them away on Saturday as the visitors won 5-2 after coming back from two down.

Chase Schaber and Jim Jorgensen put Flyers ahead, but Storm hit back with Ciaran Long, Declan Blamer, Dallas Ehrhardt and two from Mike Hammond securing the points.

Flyers made the trip to second bottom Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday, but their weekend did not improve as they went down 5-2 again.

Lightning went three up through Kevin King, Alex Forbes and Jonathan Boxill before Charlie Mosey got one back for Fife.

King and Denny Kearney completed the job with two more goals for Milton Keynes, with Carlo Finucci adding a mere consolation near the end.

Edinburgh Capitals suffered another miserable weekend with two more heavy defeats.

Fife Flyers lost at home to Manchester Storm then away at Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday

They hit the road on Saturday and pitched up at Coventry Blaze, but it was another loss on the board as the home side notched up a 7-2 win.

Ryan Dingle and Marc-Olivier Vallerand put Coventry two up, with Patrik Moisio scoring in response.

Blaze forged ahead with five goals unanswered, including two from Ben Lake, but despite Moisio's second, it was another sorry night for Edinburgh.

The Caps then went down 9-4 to Dundee Stars on Sunday at Murrayfield.

They were level at one apiece after the first through Brian Hart for Stars and Sergei Banashkov for Edinburgh.

Dundee forged ahead through goals from Omar Pacha, Anthony Mastrodicasa and Lundvald, who scored two either side of a solitary finish from Ainars Podzins.

Jensen got his double in the third as the Stars went 7-2 ahead, but Capitals youngster Calum Robertson got his first-ever goal to give the home fans something to cheer about.

Further goals from Jordan Cownie and Marc-Olivier Mimar completed the job for Dundee, despite a second from youngster Robertson to slightly narrow the gap.

Weekend results

Saturday

Braehead Clan 5-2 Sheffield Steelers

Coventry Blaze 7-2 Edinburgh Capitals

Fife Flyers 2-5 Manchester Storm

Sunday

Edinburgh Capitals 4-9 Dundee Stars

Milton Keynes Lightning 5-2 Fife Flyers