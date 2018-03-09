David Clarke: Nottingham Panthers forward announces retirement

Media playback is not supported on this device Clarke reflects on 'amazing' career

The Elite League's all-time leading points and goalscorer David Clarke will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old Great Britain forward has played for Nottingham Panthers in the top fight of British ice hockey for 14 years since joining in 2003.

Clarke told BBC Nottingham Sport: "Stepping away from something you love so much is always a tough decision.

"That time comes for every athlete and my time has come, but hopefully we can finish the season with a trophy."

Clarke, who has scored 366 goals and 722 points, joined the Panthers in the summer of 2003 from Guildford Flames and was part of the Challenge Cup-winning roster in his first season - a trophy he went on to win seven times.

The forward also won five play-off titles, Europe's Continental Cup and was part of Nottingham's Elite League title success in 2012-13.

"My eldest son Morgan is almost ready to fly the nest and with Mason turning one this weekend, it's time to put them all in pole position, be a dad in the stands and spend larger parts of the weekends together as a family," Clarke added.

"It has been a privilege to play a part in the swing of expectations at the Panthers. We are now a must-win organisation, expected to bring home silverware every season."

Clarke and Cam Janssen lift the Challenge Cup to the Panthers supporters in 2016

Analysis

BBC Nottingham Sport's Chris Ellis

David Clarke is the heartbeat of the Nottingham Panthers and has been a franchise player since his arrival in 2003.

His ability to score goals in big matches, especially against rivals Sheffield Steelers, is one of the standout things which made him one of the best British players of his generation.

From a fresh-faced 22-year-old winning the Challenge Cup in his first season to playing in the Champions Hockey League for the Panthers this season - Clarke always gave his all for the club.

His team and individual honours speak for themselves, you name it and Clarke has won it. His presence on and off the ice will be missed by the Panthers for sure.