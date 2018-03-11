Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 5-2 Cardiff Devils
- From the section Ice hockey
Colton Fretter scored twice as Sheffield Steelers beat Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils with something to spare.
The Canadian forward scored the hosts' opener and added a second after Miika Franssila and Devils' Tyson Strachan exchanged goals.
Liam Kirk hit Steelers fourth and after Joey Martin replied, Jonathan Phillips scored the final goal.
Devils will seek revenge in Cardiff on Wednesday, 14 March in the league.