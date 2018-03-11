Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 5-2 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Elite League: Cardiff Devils 8-0 Edinburgh Capitals

Colton Fretter scored twice as Sheffield Steelers beat Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils with something to spare.

The Canadian forward scored the hosts' opener and added a second after Miika Franssila and Devils' Tyson Strachan exchanged goals.

Liam Kirk hit Steelers fourth and after Joey Martin replied, Jonathan Phillips scored the final goal.

Devils will seek revenge in Cardiff on Wednesday, 14 March in the league.