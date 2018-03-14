Elite League: Fife Flyers 4-8 Belfast Giants

Colin Shields netted a treble to help the Giants to a thumping win in Scotland

Colin Shields hit a hat-trick as Belfast Giants put eight past Fife Flyers in an Elite League victory.

The Giants led 5-0 early in the second period with Blair Riley, Darcy Murphy (2), Steve Saviano and Shields on target for the visitors.

The Flyers netted twice but the visitors regained control with Shields and Spiro Goulakos firing in.

Peter LeBlanc pulled one back for the Scots while Shields completed his treble before Danick Gauthier scored.

Giants coach Adam Keefe made a surprise return to match action in Scotland.

The Challenge Cup winners will hope to build on Wednesday night's win when they take on league leaders Cardiff Devils at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

The countdown to the end-of-season play-offs will continue with another encounter against Fife a day later at the same venue.