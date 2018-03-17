Cardiff Devils: 'Difficult' to win play-offs - Kelman

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Cardiff Devils beat Belfast Giants to win ice hockey's Elite League

General manager Todd Kelman says it will be "very difficult" for Cardiff Devils to add ice hockey's play-off crown to their 2017-18 Elite League title, their second in succession.

Kelman saw Devils win 3-2 at Belfast Giants on Friday to take the league title.

The top-four play-offs take place in Nottingham on the weekend of 7-8 April.

"It will be very difficult. It's always very hard to win the league and win the play-offs," said Kelman.

"It's tough. It's four games and it's anyone's game. It's a great equaliser."

Manchester Storm, Belfast Giants, Fife Flyers, Sheffield Steelers, Guildford Flames and Nottingham Panthers are in contention for the three places available at the play-offs.

Devils won the league with five games left and their domination has been such that Kelman believes their rivals have been able to rest players to target the play-offs.

Giants beat Devils in the Challenge Cup final on 5 March in Cardiff, but were unable to prevent them wining the league crown.

Kelman added: "There are teams in this league that have been able to focus on play-offs, they've been resting.

"And if you think about us, every weekend has been a battle for us in the championship or in the Challenge Cup hunt until the very end and we lost in the final.

"There are teams like Sheffield and Fife and Nottingham and Manchester now - Manchester have been battling with us right to the very end.

"They can now rest a couple of guys and think okay, we've got to focus on the play-offs."