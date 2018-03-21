Elite League Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils 4-7 Manchester Storm

Matt Pope scored the Devil's second goal of the night

A Matt Beca hat-trick saw Manchester Storm claim a 7-4 victory over Elite League champions Cardiff Devils.

Ciaran Long, Gerard Hanser, Chris Auger and Dane Byers also got on the score sheet for the visitors.

Matthew Myers, Matt Pope, Drew Paris and Justin Faryna were on target for the Devils at Ice Arena Wales.

The Devils play Belfast Giants and Milton Keynes Lightning this weekend before their final home game of the season on Sunday, 1 April.

The fixture will be the home leg of their play-off quarter-final.

Their opponents will be either Coventry Blaze or Braehead Clan depending on results this weekend.

The winner of the two-game series will move on to the Final Four Weekend in Nottingham on 7-8 April.