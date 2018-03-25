Elite League Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils 7-3 MK Lightning

Joey Martin scored Devils' sixth goal against Milton Keynes

Elite League champions Cardiff Devils made light work of visitors Milton Keynes Lightning as their regular season ended.

It was Devils' second weekend win, having beaten Belfast Giants 8-1 in the Welsh capital the previous day.

Devils face quarter-final play-offs against Coventry Blaze next weekend.

Success away on 30 March and at home on 1 April against Blaze would qualify them for the play-off finals in Nottingham on the weekend of 7-8 April.