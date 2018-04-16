Ice Hockey World Championship Division 1 Group A - Great Britain schedule

Dates: 22-28 Apr Location: Budapest, Hungary

The men's World Championship Division 1 Group A tournament takes place in Budapest from 22-28 April.

Great Britain will face Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Slovenia and hosts Hungary.

GB are competing in Division 1 for the first time in four seasons, after winning promotion by defeating Japan in October 2017.

All times are BST.

Schedule

Sunday, 22 April

Great Britain v Slovenia (11:30)

Hungary v Kazakhstan (15:00)

Poland v Italy (18:30)

Monday, 23 April

Slovenia v Poland (15:00)

Italy v Hungary (18:30)

Tuesday, 24 April

Kazakhstan v Great Britain (15:00)

Wednesday, 25 April

Italy v Kazakhstan (11:30)

Great Britain v Poland (15:00)

Slovenia v Hungary (18:30)

Thursday, 26 April

Poland v Hungary (18:00)

Friday, 27 April

Kazakhstan v Slovenia (15:00)

Italy v Great Britain (18:30)

Saturday, 28 April

Kazakhstan v Poland (11:30)

Slovenia v Italy (15:00)

Hungary v Great Britain (18:30)

Standings

World Championship Division 1 Group A
PWLGDFAPts
Great Britain
Hungary
Italy
Kazakhstan
Poland
Slovenia

