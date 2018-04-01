Women's Ice Hockey Division II Group A: GB's fixtures, results & coverage
-
|IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Division II Group A
|Dates: 31 Mar-6 Apr Venue: Maribor, Slovenia
|Coverage: Listen to Great Britain's matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website and mobile app
The Women's World Championship Division II Group A tournament takes place in Maribor, Slovenia, 31 March-6 April.
Great Britain will face Australia, Mexico, North Korea and hosts Slovenia in the competition.
GB are already off to a winning start with a 5-1 victory over Australia in their opening match.
Follow live radio commentary of Great Britain's fixtures on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Schedule
Sunday, 1 April
Great Britain v North Korea
Australia v Mexico
Netherlands v Slovenia
Live GB coverage
11:55-15:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Tuesday, 3 April
Netherlands v Australia
Great Britain v Mexico
North Korea v Slovenia
Live GB coverage
15:25-18:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Wednesday, 4 April
Mexico v Netherlands
Australia v North Korea
Slovenia v Great Britain
Live GB coverage
18:55-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Friday, 6 April
North Korea v Mexico
Netherlands v Great Britain
Slovenia v Australia
Live GB coverage
15:25-18:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Results
Saturday, 31 March
Great Britain 5-1 Australia
North Korea 2-5 Netherlands
Mexico 0-6 Slovenia
Standings
|World Championship Division II Group A
|P
|W
|OTW
|OTL
|L
|GD
|Pts
|Slovenia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|3
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|North Korea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|0