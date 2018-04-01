Women's Ice Hockey Division II Group A: GB's fixtures, results & coverage

From the section

IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Division II Group A Dates: 31 Mar-6 Apr Venue: Maribor, Slovenia Coverage: Listen to Great Britain's matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website and mobile app

The Women's World Championship Division II Group A tournament takes place in Maribor, Slovenia, 31 March-6 April.

Great Britain will face Australia, Mexico, North Korea and hosts Slovenia in the competition.

GB are already off to a winning start with a 5-1 victory over Australia in their opening match.

Follow live radio commentary of Great Britain's fixtures on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Schedule

Sunday, 1 April

Great Britain v North Korea

Australia v Mexico

Netherlands v Slovenia

Live GB coverage

11:55-15:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Tuesday, 3 April

Netherlands v Australia

Great Britain v Mexico

North Korea v Slovenia

Live GB coverage

15:25-18:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Wednesday, 4 April

Mexico v Netherlands

Australia v North Korea

Slovenia v Great Britain

Live GB coverage

18:55-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday, 6 April

North Korea v Mexico

Netherlands v Great Britain

Slovenia v Australia

Live GB coverage

15:25-18:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Results

Saturday, 31 March

Great Britain 5-1 Australia

North Korea 2-5 Netherlands

Mexico 0-6 Slovenia

Standings