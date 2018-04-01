Great Britain beat North Korea in World Championship Division II Group A
Great Britain beat North Korea 3-1 to make it two wins from two in their World Championship Division II group in Maribor, Slovenia.
Leanne Ganney gave Britain the lead in the first period before Angela Taylor added a second on 25 minutes.
Kim Un-hyang pulled a goal back for North Korea, but Britain's Georgina Farman reacted quickest to a loose puck to wrap up the win.
Their goals marked Taylor and Ganney's third of the tournament.
It ensures Great Britain remain unbeaten after they overcame bAustralia 5-1 in their Group A opener on Saturday.
Their next game is against Mexico on Tuesday.