BBC Sport - Watch an amazing save by Belfast Giants netminder Jackson Whistle

Watch an amazing Whistle stop

The Belfast Giants’ season came to an end on Sunday with a 5-3 play-off defeat, 8-7 on aggregate, to the Nottingham Panthers.

The game was decided by a sudden death overtime winner by Dan Spang for the Panthers after the second leg of the quarter-final tie had ended 4-3 to Nottingham, levelling the tie at 7-7 on aggregate.

The exciting game featured many fine saves by both netminders but Jackson Whistle pulled off an astonishing stop in the second period, clawing a goalbound puck from the air while diving towards his own net.

Top Stories