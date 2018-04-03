Ice hockey: Britain beat Mexico in World Championship Division II Group A

Great Britain
Great Britain have won their first three games in Group A

Great Britain thrashed Mexico 5-0 to maintain their 100% record in their World Championship Division II group in Maribor, Slovenia.

Britain had five different scorers in the game and top Group A after wins over Australia and North Korea.

"There were good performances across the ice and I liked the way we didn't lose our concentration," said head coach Cheryl Smith.

Britain come up against hosts Slovenia in their next game on Wednesday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured