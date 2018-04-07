Elite League play-offs: Cardiff Devils 4-0 Fife Flyers

Cardiff goaltender Ben Bowns recorded another shut out in the Devils goal

Elite League regular season champions Cardiff Devils' chase for the elusive play-off title continues with a 4-0 semi-final win over Fife Flyers.

After a goalless first period, Devils took control and deservedly opened the scoring through Tyson Strachan.

Matt Pope, Layne Ulmer and Justin Faryna scored in the third period as Devils booked their place in the final.

The Welsh side will face the winners of Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers in Sunday's play-off final.

The Devils, who have not won the play-off championship in 19 years, started strongly but failed to capitalise on a 5-on-3 power play in the first period.

The Flyers then squandered a 5-on-3 opportunity of their own as neither team managed to score in what was an closely-fought first period.

The regular season champions started to flex their muscles in the second period and forced Flyers goaltender Andy Iles into several important saves before the deadlock was finally broken.

A loose pass from the Flyers defence gave Paul Crowder the chance to counter attack for the Devils, his shot was blocked but dropped kindly to Strachan who made no mistake with the rebound.

That goal appeared to take the sting out of the Flyers attack as the Devils continued to grow into the game.

Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers face off at 17:00 BST on Saturday in the other play-off semi-final, the winners will play the Devils in the final.