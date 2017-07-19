Commonwealth Youth Games: Two judo medals for NI on opening day

Kirstie Strouts McCallion won a silver medal in judo on day one

Northern Ireland picked up two medals on the opening day of the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

Both medals came in judo, with Kirstie Strouts McCallion collecting a silver and Matthew Elliott a bronze.

Kirstie, 17, beat English and Bahamian opposition but lost out on the gold to her Scottish opponent, then led NI as flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

Matthew, 17, lost to the world number four before battling through to win his bronze medal fight.

Kirstie belongs to the St Columb's Park Club and Matthew the Murakwai Club.