Amy Livesey: Briton finishes eighth in judo Worlds

Livesey secured a bronze medal at the Yekaterinburg Grand Slam in May

Great Britain's Amy Livesey finished eighth at the World Judo Championships in Budapest after her medal hopes ended in the repechage.

The 63kg fighter was eliminated by world number four Martyna Trajdos with an added-time golden score ippon.

"It's been a really great experience. I had some good fights against some top girls including the Olympic champion," Livesey told BBC Sport.

It was the 23-year-old's first senior World Championships.

Compatriot Alice Schlesinger, ranked fifth in the world, lost in round two to China's Yang Junxia in the same weight division.

Livesey received a first-round bye before beating Karolina Talach of Poland with a strangle ippon, then Mongolia's Gankhaich Bold with a golden score waza-ari.

In the quarter-finals she was pushed into the repechage by a single waza-ari from Slovenia's Olympic, European and world champion Tina Trstenjak, who went on to lose her title to France's Clarisse Agbegnenou in the final.

"To go out there in front of everyone at such a big level was really tough, but it's been a good day," Livesey said.